Choate Ultimate Varminter Rem 700 LA Stock



Choate Ultimate Varmint Rifle Stock Remington 700 ADL 1.25 Barrel



Asking $150 shipped.



For more pics text 406-231-1545 Excellent condition Choate stock for a LA rem 700 ADL. Includes action screws. These stocks are a bit like an overweight hooker...kinda ugly but you get a lot for your money. These retail on Midway for $199 plus shipping.Asking $150 shipped.For more pics text 406-231-1545 Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger