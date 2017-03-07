Choate "Ultimate Sniper" Rifle Stock Choate " Ultimate Sniper " Rifle Stock ( Remington 700 SA) with 1. 25" Barrel Channel.



Has a adjustable cheekpiece and buttpad. Can be used with any Remington 700 SA including Rem. Model 40X with side plunger style bolt release. This stock provides a rear elevation screw, coupled with an angled forend, for precise elevation adjustments. Includes an all aluminum bedding block and flush mounted sling swivel studs on the left and right, front and rear. The bottom of stock is heavily serrated behind pistol grip and has a fine elevation adjustment knob that is removable. Angled forend makes bi-pod legs less likely to snag when folded. The bottom of the front of the stock has a rail system that allows the use of different adaptors to mount a bipod to the front of the stock. The stock comes with a quick detach adaptor part that works with most Harris bipods. Includes both cheek piece attachments and action screws.



$110 to your door .....













