Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page Choate tactical stock Remington 700 s/a
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Choate tactical stock Remington 700 s/a
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-01-2017, 09:15 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2003
Location: East KY
Posts: 138
Choate tactical stock Remington 700 s/a



This one has the aluminum bedding block ,has not been bedded
Heavy barrel channel,very sturdy stock for target shooting
$125 or trade
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« WTS New Savage Pre-Fit 6.5 x 284 Barrel | FS savage barrel »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:55 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC