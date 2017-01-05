Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Choate tactical stock Remington 700 s/a
05-01-2017
crowsniper
Silver Member
Join Date: Sep 2003
Location: East KY
Posts: 138
Choate tactical stock Remington 700 s/a
This one has the aluminum bedding block ,has not been bedded
Heavy barrel channel,very sturdy stock for target shooting
$125 or trade
