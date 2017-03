chassi system / stock for savage 111 338lm? looking to fin a chassie to build from i have a savage 111 in 338lm

and yes i want to build that everything else in finland cost an arm and a leg to buy



the 111 alone is around 2000 dollars nowadays



so what will be the best bang for the buck?



om a short guy and need adjustable stock (5'3")



looking at lss but dont know anything about it but havent found much else