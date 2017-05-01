     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page Cerakote
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Cerakote
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-05-2017, 06:54 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2009
Location: Rochester, NY
Posts: 1,656
Cerakote
I saw this on facebook, impressive. Anything better? Please chime in.

https://www.facebook.com/CerakoteFir...type=2&theater
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Spuhr 30mm, 338 brake, Remy bottom, Larue bipod, Alpha 300WSM | WTB -- Custom Laupa Action »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:39 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC