CBI 260 match barrel I have a 260 rem match barrel CBI 30" sav large shank bull barrel for sale 8twist with less than 350 shots I'm shooting a dasher now so off with the 260, I have feedback on Accurate Shooter under 6mmsteve.....barrel shoots .35 to .750 I have diabetes so my eyesight is failing, will be selling more stuff later, I have some Brux barrels and Sav Target actions bullets reloading tools ect, 240 shipped