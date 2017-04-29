Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page Carbon Fiber 6.5 barrel
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Carbon Fiber 6.5 barrel
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-29-2017, 10:24 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2010
Posts: 498
Carbon Fiber 6.5 barrel
I have a 6.5mm, 8 twist, finish 24" in a #6 wrapped barrel from Frozen Fiber barrels by Chris Reid! Will be for a Rem 700 footprint action. 0.710 at the muzzle.
$650

Carbon Fiber 6.5 barrel-img_2524.jpg

Carbon Fiber 6.5 barrel-img_2527.jpg

Carbon Fiber 6.5 barrel-img_2526.jpg
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« XLR Evolution chassis | WTB AAC Advanced Armament 51T flash hiders need 3 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:07 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC