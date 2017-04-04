Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Carbon Barrel
Carbon Barrel
04-04-2017, 11:08 PM
Posey
Carbon Barrel
Anybody have a .338 proof barrel 1 in 12 or 1 in 10 twist that they are willing to part with. Preferably 26 inches or longer.
Text or email is the best way for contact.
Thanks Jackie
(615)582-7908
Poseybuiltrifles@gmail.com
