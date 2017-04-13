Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Carbon 6.5 8 twist barrel for sale
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Carbon 6.5 8 twist barrel for sale
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
04-13-2017, 02:07 AM
midnightmalloy
Silver Member
Join Date: Jun 2010
Posts: 495
Carbon 6.5 8 twist barrel for sale
I have a 6.5mm, 8 twist, finish 24" in a #6 wrapped barrel from Frozen Fiber barrels by Chris Reid! Will be for a Rem 700 footprint action. 0.710 at the muzzle.
$650
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
wts 2 savage lrp barrels
|
Titanium Miller brake
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
07:44 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC