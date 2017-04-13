Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Carbon 6.5 8 twist barrel for sale
04-13-2017, 02:07 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2010
Posts: 495
Carbon 6.5 8 twist barrel for sale
I have a 6.5mm, 8 twist, finish 24" in a #6 wrapped barrel from Frozen Fiber barrels by Chris Reid! Will be for a Rem 700 footprint action. 0.710 at the muzzle.
$650
