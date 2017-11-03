Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page Burris XTR rings
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Burris XTR rings
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-11-2017, 07:37 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2009
Posts: 55
Burris XTR rings
Burris XTR 30mm High rings. Lightly used, $45 shipped. Payment by USPMO only.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« FS: Rem 700 BDL Mag Boxes with Milled Followers & Springs | M700 trigger »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:09 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC