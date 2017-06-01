Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
build
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
build
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
01-06-2017, 12:15 PM
just country
Gold Member
Join Date: Aug 2014
Posts: 537
build
morning, I have a rem. 722 that was a 300 sav. I would like to
build a 22-250AI on this action. Will the build work?? THK.U
#
2
01-06-2017, 12:28 PM
Quackshot
Gold Member
Join Date: Apr 2011
Location: Rapid City
Posts: 608
Re: build
Just re-barrel it and you're ready. Same parent case so the magazine should work perfectly.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Wtb titanium action
|
Glock 23 barrel and mags
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
01:39 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC