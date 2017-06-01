     close
build
01-06-2017, 12:15 PM
morning, I have a rem. 722 that was a 300 sav. I would like to

build a 22-250AI on this action. Will the build work?? THK.U
    01-06-2017, 12:28 PM
    Just re-barrel it and you're ready. Same parent case so the magazine should work perfectly.
