Brux sendero 1-9 27" finish
03-10-2017, 05:41 PM
tdean
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 366
Brux sendero 1-9 27" finish
300tyd
03-10-2017, 05:47 PM
wilkup
Gold Member
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: Cle Elum, WA
Posts: 655
Re: Brux sendero 1-9 27" finish
Caliber would be helpful ;)
"For when I am weak, then I am strong."
2 Corinthians 12:10b
03-10-2017, 06:17 PM
tdean
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 366
Re: Brux sendero 1-9 27" finish
Ha what a moron I am. 7mm
