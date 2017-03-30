Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page Brux 5.5 Contour, 8" Twist, SS, 4 Groove
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Brux 5.5 Contour, 8" Twist, SS, 4 Groove
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-30-2017, 01:43 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2010
Posts: 91
Brux 5.5 Contour, 8" Twist, SS, 4 Groove
7MM barrel.

Here's how it should measure: (1.250" for 2.75", radius to 1.00" neck diameter @ 6", then taper to .700" @ 28")

I ordered this and found what I needed in stock.

315TYD

PayPal plus fees, PayPal gift of USPS mo
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Hs precision stock FS Remington 700 longaction | Rifle Basix Rem700 ERV-3k trigger »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:58 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC