Broughton 308 blnnank
Broughton 308 blnnank
03-20-2017, 08:07 PM
Artpro
Silver Member
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Salem, OR.
Posts: 213
Broughton 308 blnnank
Unchambered Broughton SS 5C .308 barrel blank. Magnum sporter contour w/11 twist. Has factory markings. $350 plus shipping.
