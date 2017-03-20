Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page Broughton 308 blnnank
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Broughton 308 blnnank
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-20-2017, 08:07 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Salem, OR.
Posts: 213
Broughton 308 blnnank
Unchambered Broughton SS 5C .308 barrel blank. Magnum sporter contour w/11 twist. Has factory markings. $350 plus shipping.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« WTB savage/stevens round top short action | F.S Remington 700 Long action bolts »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:10 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC