Brand new, trued 700 stainless actions Stainless, short action, 308 bolt face BRAND NEW, NOT TAKE OFFS



Includes trued action, jeweled bolt, and x-mark pro trigger



$535 to your FFL paypal gift, cc over phone, money order



2 available, not being used.



These were purchased with the following work done, I do not know who did the work, or how it was done.



Receiver Face Squared

Receiver Lugs Squared

Reciever Threads Cleaned and Squared



No work is done to the bolt or bolt raceways