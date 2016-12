Brand New SS #10 Bartlein Barrel 6.5mm 28" Brand new Bartlein barrel. 29" but will finish to 28". I ordered for a project then decided to buy new action, stock, and bigger barrel (you guys understand) and could not cancel this order in time.



It has 8 twist and is Stainless.



I paid $500 and that is what I'm asking including shipping.



I will consider lower offers since it will just collect dust if I keep it.





Thanks

Johnny __________________

Member 7MM STW Club