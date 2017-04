Brand New Lilja 7mm Barrel It is a 3 Groove #7 contour Lilja in 7mm with 9 twist, Stainless and fluted. 28" Finished Length.



Was going to do another STW project but I ended up doing a cheytac and a 6.5x284 instead.



Would rather sell it than let it sit around.



My cost is $536 shipped and that is what I would like to get.







Thanks

Johnny __________________

Member 7MM STW Club