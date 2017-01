Brand new 700 stainless actions Stainless, short action, 308 bolt face BRAND NEW, NOT TAKE OFFS



Includes action, jeweled bolt, x-mark pro trigger



$410 to your FFL paypal gift or cc over phone



Also can include Timney 2 stage triggers (standard 2 stage or CE 2 stage)



Additional $165 for black trigger, $175 for nickle trigger (trigger will come separate, not installed)



2 available