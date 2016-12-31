     close
Bottom metal for rem 700 magnum
12-31-2016, 11:09 PM
Bottom metal for rem 700 magnum
I am looking for a complete lower metal thanks
    12-31-2016, 11:11 PM
    Re: Bottom metal for rem 700 magnum
    PTG Rem 700 LA Oberndorf BDL with Extended Well

    Here's a great deal.
