Bottom metal for rem 700 magnum
Bottom metal for rem 700 magnum
12-31-2016, 11:09 PM
patrick021
Bottom metal for rem 700 magnum
I am looking for a complete lower metal thanks
12-31-2016, 11:11 PM
C.O. Shooter
Re: Bottom metal for rem 700 magnum
PTG Rem 700 LA Oberndorf BDL with Extended Well
Here's a great deal.
"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing"
http://www.longrangehunting.com/foru...4-build-83765/
- 6.5x284 Build Thread
http://www.longrangehunting.com/foru...-284-a-124876/
- 6.5x284 Ongoing Shooting Thread
http://www.longrangehunting.com/foru...-build-168857/
- 338 Lapua Build Thread
