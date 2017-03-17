Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


BNIB Bartlein SS M24 30 cal 5R 1:10 Twist Barrel Blank
Unread 03-17-2017, 06:00 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2016
Location: Cincinnati, OH
Posts: 18
BNIB Bartlein SS M24 30 cal 5R 1:10 Twist Barrel Blank
Title pretty much says it. Bought this to go with my 308 build on a Defiance receiver (listed in another post), but decided to go with a long action build instead. Barrel blank is brand new, no machining done at all.

Specs
Bartlein
30 caliber
M24 Contour
Stainless Steel
5R Rifling
1 in 10 twist

Asking $340 shipped. Happy to answer any questions.Willing to do a package deal with the receiver if interested.

Can send photos via email if desired.
Unread 03-17-2017, 07:44 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2012
Location: North Idaho
Posts: 257
Re: BNIB Bartlein SS M24 30 cal 5R 1:10 Twist Barrel Blank
Where do you have the action listed?
Thanks Dennis
Defensive Edge 7MM STW
Defensive Edge 338 Plus P
Unread 03-17-2017, 07:46 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2016
Location: Cincinnati, OH
Posts: 18
Re: BNIB Bartlein SS M24 30 cal 5R 1:10 Twist Barrel Blank
I was working on listing it here but it is now sold pending funds.
