BNIB Bartlein SS M24 30 cal 5R 1:10 Twist Barrel Blank Title pretty much says it. Bought this to go with my 308 build on a Defiance receiver (listed in another post), but decided to go with a long action build instead. Barrel blank is brand new, no machining done at all.



Specs

Bartlein

30 caliber

M24 Contour

Stainless Steel

5R Rifling

1 in 10 twist



Asking $340 shipped. Happy to answer any questions.Willing to do a package deal with the receiver if interested.



Can send photos via email if desired.