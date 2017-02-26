Black Hole 6.5x6.8 spc AR-15 barrel



I am pushing 100 gr amax bullets at about 2800 fpsfrom a 16" barrel. It provides a lot of knockdown power over a .223. I have shot 4 coyotes with this cartridge, one at 560 yards. Accurate enough that I don't think I will need the extra weigh or length.



Barrel specs

Black Hole Weaponry 1/9 twist 6.5x6.8 Stainless P3



6.8 spc Full Length type S dies a .284 bushing and Hornady 6.5 cal seater is about all it takes. Lots of info at 68forums.com



Asking $250 I also have a CMMG rifle length gas tube I would include for $10







