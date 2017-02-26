Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Black Hole 6.5x6.8 spc AR-15 barrel
Unread 02-26-2017, 03:11 AM
Black Hole 6.5x6.8 spc AR-15 barrel
I bought this barrel off another forum to cut down and turn down to a lighter profile for a light coyote gun. I didn't get it done before I found a great deal on another barrel chambered in the same round. I never shot it and I don't think it was shot much by the previous owner.

I am pushing 100 gr amax bullets at about 2800 fpsfrom a 16" barrel. It provides a lot of knockdown power over a .223. I have shot 4 coyotes with this cartridge, one at 560 yards. Accurate enough that I don't think I will need the extra weigh or length.

Barrel specs
Black Hole Weaponry 1/9 twist 6.5x6.8 Stainless P3

6.8 spc Full Length type S dies a .284 bushing and Hornady 6.5 cal seater is about all it takes. Lots of info at 68forums.com

Asking $250 I also have a CMMG rifle length gas tube I would include for $10

Black Hole 6.5x6.8 spc AR-15 barrel-65-full.jpg

Black Hole 6.5x6.8 spc AR-15 barrel-65-marking.jpg
