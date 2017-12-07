Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Bighorn TL3's
Unread 07-12-2017, 07:49 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Northwest, Missouri
Posts: 691
Bighorn TL3's
I have an order of TL3 coming in and I have two short action, standard bolt face, right bolt right port with medium tang left, if anyone is interested pm me.
Unread 07-12-2017, 09:44 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Northwest, Missouri
Posts: 691
Re: Bighorn TL3's
Only one short action left
Unread 07-12-2017, 10:11 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 1,388
Re: Bighorn TL3's
price?
Shoot it like you stole it from harleybug
