Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Bighorn TL3's
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Bighorn TL3's
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
07-12-2017, 07:49 AM
Caleb85
Gold Member
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Northwest, Missouri
Posts: 691
Bighorn TL3's
I have an order of TL3 coming in and I have two short action, standard bolt face, right bolt right port with medium tang left, if anyone is interested pm me.
__________________
#
2
07-12-2017, 09:44 AM
Caleb85
Gold Member
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Northwest, Missouri
Posts: 691
Re: Bighorn TL3's
Only one short action left
__________________
#
3
07-12-2017, 10:11 AM
ohiohunter
Platinum Member
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 1,388
Re: Bighorn TL3's
price?
__________________
Shoot it like you stole it from harleybug
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
MPA comp chassis FS
|
For sale: New Borden Mountaineer RR-- RB/RP--308 bolt face
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
11:45 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC