Beware of FAKE Atlas bipods One of our LRH Store customers posted a review of his Atlas BT46-LW17 bipod and it reminded me about this problem.



Many of you have probably already heard about this but there are knock-off Atlas Bipods being sold on Amazon and elsewhere. They are not even close to the real thing.



The manufacturer of Atlas is doing everything they can (which isn't a whole lot) to try and put an end to it. I personally can't believe that Amazon still allows them to be sold.



Anyway, here is the review byCarel S.



As an owner of various other bipods, I was hesitant to buy the Atlas; mainly due to it's price tag. I took the plunge and ordered this via Amazon. To my disgust I received a fake. Immediately returned it and to Amazon's credit, received a full refund.



I saw Andy's brilliant review on the different Atlas models, which helped me making a more informed decision. Again took the plunge, bought the BT46-LW17 and couldn't be happier. I can only say that Atlas is in a class of it's own.



Len and Andy; thanks for the excellent customer service received from you.



Carel S

Andy Backus

Field Editor

LongRangeHunting.com



__________________