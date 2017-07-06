Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Beware of FAKE Atlas bipods
  #1  
Unread 06-07-2017, 03:02 PM
Field Editor
  
Join Date: Dec 2009
Posts: 678
Beware of FAKE Atlas bipods
One of our LRH Store customers posted a review of his Atlas BT46-LW17 bipod and it reminded me about this problem.

Many of you have probably already heard about this but there are knock-off Atlas Bipods being sold on Amazon and elsewhere. They are not even close to the real thing.

The manufacturer of Atlas is doing everything they can (which isn't a whole lot) to try and put an end to it. I personally can't believe that Amazon still allows them to be sold.

Anyway, here is the review byCarel S.

As an owner of various other bipods, I was hesitant to buy the Atlas; mainly due to it's price tag. I took the plunge and ordered this via Amazon. To my disgust I received a fake. Immediately returned it and to Amazon's credit, received a full refund.

I saw Andy's brilliant review on the different Atlas models, which helped me making a more informed decision. Again took the plunge, bought the BT46-LW17 and couldn't be happier. I can only say that Atlas is in a class of it's own.

Len and Andy; thanks for the excellent customer service received from you.

Carel S
__________________
Andy Backus
Field Editor
LongRangeHunting.com

  #2  
Unread 06-07-2017, 07:18 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: Southwest ND
Posts: 387
Re: Beware of FAKE Atlas bipods
Yep. I have one of the fakes and it is not even close to the real thing.
