Benelli slug barrels
Benelli slug barrels
#
1
02-28-2017, 06:54 AM
jacack
Silver Member
Join Date: Sep 2002
Posts: 334
Benelli slug barrels
I have two benelli super black eagle 2 slug barrels for sale. Both are used but in good shape and only shot a handful of times to sight and use for a limited draw area where slugs where required.
They retail for about 600
Super Black Eagle II Barrels | Benelli Shotguns and Rifles
I will go 475 each shipped
