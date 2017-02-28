Benelli slug barrels



They retail for about 600



Super Black Eagle II Barrels | Benelli Shotguns and Rifles



I will go 475 each shipped I have two benelli super black eagle 2 slug barrels for sale. Both are used but in good shape and only shot a handful of times to sight and use for a limited draw area where slugs where required.They retail for about 600I will go 475 each shipped