Benchmark Small Shank savage I have a 7mm rem mag small shank barrel for sale. It's new never fired or installed. 26" fluted , light varmint contour 9 twist. It has a threaded muzzle 5/8x24 with thread protector. Throated for 168 bullets. It was made by Kevin Rayhill at Stockade.

I paid 805 for the barrel, 650 shipped.