Bell and Carlson Target/ Competition stock Savage SA

I bought this stock from B&C 2 months ago and have never used it. Paid 395 plus shipping. I really like the stock but have changed directions.

https://www.bellandcarlson.com/index...tegory_id=1127

will take $350 shipped

I have a new Bell and Carlson Target/Competition stock for a Savage short action top bolt release. It has the adjustable cheek piece, is inletted for detachable mag, and is Black with grey spiderweb.I bought this stock from B&C 2 months ago and have never used it. Paid 395 plus shipping. I really like the stock but have changed directions.will take $350 shipped