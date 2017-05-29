Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Bell and Carlson Rem L/A M40 stock
Unread 05-29-2017, 11:01 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 243
Bell and Carlson Rem L/A M40 stock
No bottom metal. Stock is a new take off just changed my mind $180 shipped
