Bell and Carlson Rem L/A M40 stock
05-29-2017, 11:01 AM
songdogslayer
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 243
Bell and Carlson Rem L/A M40 stock
No bottom metal. Stock is a new take off just changed my mind $180 shipped
