Bell and Carlson Medalist Style 2 Stock I am selling my Bell and Carlson Medalist Style 2 stock. The stock is black and has the standard 3 swivel studs. This stock is inletted for a Remington 700 SA with a Varmint or Sendero sized barrel. This stock has also been fitted with HS Precision bottom metal and comes with 3 HS precision mags. The magazines are for 300SAUM, 270/300 WSM or similar sized cartridges. If you have priced these mags and bottom metal you know they are expensive. Additionally I have placed QD connectors on the stock at the fore end and the butt for my PRS Style sling. This is a deal at $500.00. Originally I paid close to $850 for everything. Please let me know if you would like to see some pictures of this stock and mags. I will make it home on Thursday and can post actual pictures then. Thanks Shane 360-five two one-7758 Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger