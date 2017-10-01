Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Bell & Carlson M700 SA Tactical
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Bell & Carlson M700 SA Tactical
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
01-10-2017, 02:43 PM
Elkbelter
Silver Member
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: Upstate NY
Posts: 313
Bell & Carlson M700 SA Tactical
Aluminum bedding block and nice feel for not a premium stock. Shot great with my 700 223. I like the high comb--cheek rests even with scope. Some bruises but overall nice.
$195 Shipped
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
#
2
01-10-2017, 02:55 PM
jpfrog
Bronze Member
Join Date: Mar 2011
Posts: 86
Re: Bell & Carlson M700 SA Tactical
Ever been modified?
#
3
01-10-2017, 03:12 PM
Elkbelter
Silver Member
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: Upstate NY
Posts: 313
Re: Bell & Carlson M700 SA Tactical
Unmodified for barrel channel or bedding. Front stud was redone and sits a little lower and not cosmetically perfect but works.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Remington Custom Shop SA 40x Kevlar stock
|
Brand new, trued 700 stainless actions
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
06:11 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC