Bell & Carlson M700 SA Tactical
  #1  
Unread 01-10-2017, 02:43 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: Upstate NY
Posts: 313
Bell & Carlson M700 SA Tactical
Aluminum bedding block and nice feel for not a premium stock. Shot great with my 700 223. I like the high comb--cheek rests even with scope. Some bruises but overall nice.
$195 Shipped
Bell & Carlson M700 SA Tactical-dscn3271.jpg   Bell & Carlson M700 SA Tactical-dscn3272.jpg  

Bell & Carlson M700 SA Tactical-dscn3273.jpg  
    Unread 01-10-2017, 02:55 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2011
    Posts: 86
    Re: Bell & Carlson M700 SA Tactical
    Ever been modified?
      #3  
    Unread 01-10-2017, 03:12 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2015
    Location: Upstate NY
    Posts: 313
    Re: Bell & Carlson M700 SA Tactical
    Unmodified for barrel channel or bedding. Front stud was redone and sits a little lower and not cosmetically perfect but works.
