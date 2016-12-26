     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page BCM KMR 10 Alpha
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

BCM KMR 10 Alpha
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-26-2016, 05:10 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: Southern Michigan
Posts: 121
BCM KMR 10 Alpha
Slightly used BCM KMR 10 Alpha. Had it for just under a year on my 16" Colt 6920 and decided I wanted the 15" version. Only one blemish on one hole where I had a sling swivel mounted and it rubbed on the outside of the hole but does not affect the function at all (see pictures). Includes all brand new mounting hardware, picatinny rail, and QD sling mount. Asking $150 shipped.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
BCM KMR 10 Alpha-img_1161.jpg   BCM KMR 10 Alpha-img_1162.jpg  

BCM KMR 10 Alpha-img_1163.jpg  
__________________
Savage 12FCV .223 Rem, Vortex Viper PST 6-24x50
Savage 12LRP .260 AI, Vortex Viper PST 6-24x50
Savage 116FCSS .300 WM, Vortex Viper HS LR 4-16x50 FFP
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « F/S NIB Magpul PRS stocks | WTB .308 5R Bartlein barrel »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:52 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC