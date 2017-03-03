Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


BAT ADL 1 hole trigger guard
Unread 03-03-2017, 07:34 PM
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 283
BAT ADL 1 hole trigger guard
Stainless one hole with bolt (longer than needed, have to cut)

Machined to clear Timney 2 stage (not visible when installed)

$70 shipped paypal gift.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
BAT ADL 1 hole trigger guard-dsc02875.jpg   BAT ADL 1 hole trigger guard-dsc02876.jpg  

BAT ADL 1 hole trigger guard-dsc02877.jpg  
