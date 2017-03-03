Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
BAT ADL 1 hole trigger guard
BAT ADL 1 hole trigger guard
03-03-2017, 07:34 PM
338Rocket
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 283
BAT ADL 1 hole trigger guard
Stainless one hole with bolt (longer than needed, have to cut)
Machined to clear Timney 2 stage (not visible when installed)
$70 shipped paypal gift.
