Bartlien Barrell .243 I have a new bartlien barrell for sale. This barrell is new in box, never used or finished. This is a 6mm, 1;8 twist, hv no. 9, 29". It's 7/8 " at muzzle and 1.25 at the base. It's stamped .237 and .243 and -5r-. I bought this barrel in 2013 from butches reloading supplies in 2013 in hopes of building a gun. My priorities have changed since then and I just need to move it. $300.00 plus freight. Thank you for looking.