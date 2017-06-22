Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Bartlien 7mm HV contour, 9tw fancy flutes
  #1  
Unread 06-22-2017, 08:14 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: May 2011
Location: Gillette, Wy
Posts: 108
Bartlien 7mm HV contour, 9tw fancy flutes
New heavy varmint 7mm blank with interrupted fluting. Asking 430.00 shipped.
Bartlien 7mm HV contour, 9tw fancy flutes-bartlien.jpg  
