Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Bartlein SS .284 3B barrel for sale.
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Bartlein SS .284 3B barrel for sale.
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
01-11-2017, 10:45 AM
Dixie1972
Junior Member
Join Date: Jan 2017
Posts: 1
Bartlein SS .284 3B barrel for sale.
Brand new barrel, never used. Decided to go a different route on a rifle build. 1:8 twist. $325.00 and will pay shipping to lower 48.
#
2
01-11-2017, 10:47 AM
RdRdrFan
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: Lubbock, TX
Posts: 78
Re: Bartlein SS .284 3B barrel for sale.
I'll take it as long as it finishes to 26".
#
3
01-11-2017, 11:57 AM
RdRdrFan
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: Lubbock, TX
Posts: 78
Re: Bartlein SS .284 3B barrel for sale.
Money sent via paypal.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Mcgowen Savage 243 Win Barrel
|
Takeoff HS precision from 5R 300 Win Mag--SOLD to jpfrog
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
01:41 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC