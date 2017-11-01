     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page Bartlein SS .284 3B barrel for sale.
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Bartlein SS .284 3B barrel for sale.
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-11-2017, 10:45 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2017
Posts: 1
Bartlein SS .284 3B barrel for sale.
Brand new barrel, never used. Decided to go a different route on a rifle build. 1:8 twist. $325.00 and will pay shipping to lower 48.
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 01-11-2017, 10:47 AM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2016
    Location: Lubbock, TX
    Posts: 78
    Re: Bartlein SS .284 3B barrel for sale.
    I'll take it as long as it finishes to 26".
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 01-11-2017, 11:57 AM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2016
    Location: Lubbock, TX
    Posts: 78
    Re: Bartlein SS .284 3B barrel for sale.
    Money sent via paypal.
    Reply With Quote
    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Mcgowen Savage 243 Win Barrel | Takeoff HS precision from 5R 300 Win Mag--SOLD to jpfrog »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:41 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC