05-15-2017, 04:29 PM
coriolis2k
Junior Member
Join Date: May 2016
Location: Hartford, WI
Posts: 1
Bartlein MTU 23" .300/.308 blank 1.8 $325
Bought a Bartlein .300/.308 MTU blank at 23" from them a few months back when I was going to build a 300WM, however I am changing directions and don't have a need for this one.
$325 Shipped
