Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Bartlein 7mm 1-8.5 twist 3b
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Bartlein 7mm 1-8.5 twist 3b
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
12-29-2016, 10:14 PM
Kelly1278
Junior Member
Join Date: Oct 2014
Posts: 18
Bartlein 7mm 1-8.5 twist 3b
I have a new bartlein 7mm 1-8.5 twist 3b contour 27" barrel blank that I decided not to use $325 shipped
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Mcmillan Remington Hunter Stock - Left Hand
|
Mcmillan Remington Hunter Stock - LH
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
03:00 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC