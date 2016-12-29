     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page Bartlein 7mm 1-8.5 twist 3b
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Bartlein 7mm 1-8.5 twist 3b
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-29-2016, 10:14 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2014
Posts: 18
Bartlein 7mm 1-8.5 twist 3b
I have a new bartlein 7mm 1-8.5 twist 3b contour 27" barrel blank that I decided not to use $325 shipped
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Mcmillan Remington Hunter Stock - Left Hand | Mcmillan Remington Hunter Stock - LH »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:00 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC