Bartlein 6.5x47 chambered by APA
Bartlein 6.5x47 chambered by APA
12-30-2016, 01:38 PM
shooter65
Bartlein 6.5x47 chambered by APA
New unfired APA chambered / threaded Bartlein 26'', 8 twist,.830 muzzle, 5/8x24 threaded with cap, 1.0625 x 16TPI This is same thread pattern for Remington,Stiller,Surgeon,Defiance, etc. Ready for your action.
$650 shipped and insured. Cross listed elsewhere.
