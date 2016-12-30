Bartlein 6.5x47 chambered by APA



New unfired APA chambered / threaded Bartlein 26'', 8 twist,.830 muzzle, 5/8x24 threaded with cap, 1.0625 x 16TPI This is same thread pattern for Remington,Stiller,Surgeon,Defiance, etc. Ready for your action.$650 shipped and insured. Cross listed elsewhere.