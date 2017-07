Bartlein 5r Barrel

https://bartleinbarrels.com/contours/

​​​​​​​ I've got a brand new, Stainless Steel Bartlein 5r barrel with a #4 taper with .300/.308 bore. 26" length, .75" at the muzzle 1-10tw. This will need to be chambered and threaded to whatever you want (.308, 300wm, 300nos. 30BR, 30-30, or whatever..)Selling for $300 + shipping or trade for a 6.5 barrel.​​​​​​​ Last edited by beretta_man11; 07-05-2017 at 11:05 AM .