Bartlein #3 6.5MM 1:8 5R Blank
Unread 04-27-2017, 07:43 AM
Join Date: Nov 2014
Location: Montana
Posts: 28
Bartlein #3 6.5MM 1:8 5R Blank
New condition Bartlein #3 6.5mm 1:8 stainless blank with 5R rifling. Finish length would be 26". I bought this off here a month or so back and am going to go with a different contour for my project.

Asking $325 TYD
