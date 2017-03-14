Barnard Action Blowout Sale at Whidden Gunworks



This sale will end on May 15th 2017. So now is your opportunity to save big money!



The sale is limited to the models listed and the inventory on hand - CLICK HERE



Contact Whidden Gunworks



Whidden Gunworks is blowing out many Barnard actions in its existing inventory. We're all familiar with the Model P, but have you looked at the rest of the family such as the Model SM repeater that fits in stocks for Remington 700s, or the PLM which is a perfect fit for the .338 Lapua Magnum cartridges?This sale will end on May 15th 2017. So now is your opportunity to save big money!The sale is limited to the models listed and the inventory on hand -with any questions.

.

What's In Len's Backpack?



See Len's take on his own 51 items. __________________