Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page B&C tactical/varmint 4.2" spacing/top bolt
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

B&C tactical/varmint 4.2" spacing/top bolt
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-19-2017, 08:48 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2016
Posts: 56
B&C tactical/varmint 4.2" spacing/top bolt
Like the title says. Short action. Excellent shape $200 shipped
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Tikka T3 replacement bolt stop pins and springs | WTB Rem 700 LA bottom metal »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:23 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC