07-12-2017, 07:52 PM
WAMBO
Gold Member
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: Southwest Desert
Posts: 878
B&C Rem 700 SA Tactical Medalist Fully Adjustable stock
B&C Rem 700 SA Tactical Medalist Fully Adjustable stock, green with black web.
Used but in good condition, has been bedded, inletted for Badger M5 DBM and is included.
Asking $575 shipped.
Here's a link to stock, will get pics up later.
https://www.stockysstocks.com/bell-....6629-2097.html
