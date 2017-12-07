B&C Rem 700 SA Tactical Medalist Fully Adjustable stock

Used but in good condition, has been bedded, inletted for Badger M5 DBM and is included.

Asking $575 shipped.



Here's a link to stock, will get pics up later.

