B&C police medalist # 2598 Rem 700 SA RH
Unread 04-17-2017, 09:12 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2016
Posts: 32
B&C police medalist # 2598 Rem 700 SA RH
Lightly used police medalist stock. Only weighs 2.25 lbs and has aluminum bedding blocks. This is a bolt and go setup, the recoil lug was bedded but it was an oversized lug so any factory lug should work just fine as is.

$225 shipped

Only trade would be an atlas bipod
B&C police medalist # 2598 Rem 700 SA RH-image.jpg  
