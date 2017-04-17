Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
B&C police medalist # 2598 Rem 700 SA RH
B&C police medalist # 2598 Rem 700 SA RH
04-17-2017, 09:12 PM
ElHefe101
B&C police medalist # 2598 Rem 700 SA RH
Lightly used police medalist stock. Only weighs 2.25 lbs and has aluminum bedding blocks. This is a bolt and go setup, the recoil lug was bedded but it was an oversized lug so any factory lug should work just fine as is.
Only trade would be an atlas bipod
