B&C police medalist # 2598 Rem 700 SA RH Lightly used police medalist stock. Only weighs 2.25 lbs and has aluminum bedding blocks. This is a bolt and go setup, the recoil lug was bedded but it was an oversized lug so any factory lug should work just fine as is.



$225 shipped



Only trade would be an atlas bipod Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger