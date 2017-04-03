Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


B&C m40 takeoff
Unread 03-04-2017, 10:47 AM
Join Date: Mar 2011
Posts: 91
B&C m40 takeoff
I have a new, never used m40 takeoff stock from a 700 Long Range in .300wm.

$265 shipped. PayPal family/gift or add 3%.
