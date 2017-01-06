Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Athlon Argos btr for sale
Athlon Argos btr for sale
06-01-2017, 10:51 PM
CJ long range hunter
Junior Member
Join Date: Mar 2013
Posts: 23
Athlon Argos btr for sale
I have a brand new, never used Argos btr 6-24x50 for sale.
It's the MIL version, it'll come with used warn rings, a vortex bubble level, caps and a throw lever.
$450
