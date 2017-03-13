Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


AR parts - SI red-line, RCA lo-mass carrier, aero upper
Unread 03-13-2017, 11:35 PM
AR parts - SI red-line, RCA lo-mass carrier, aero upper
I canceled a couple builds. I have the following for sale. If it's not listed, it has been sold since pics taken:

Nordic Components Rifle Length Quad Rail w/ 3 packs surefire ladder covers - $100
Strike Industries Redline CH, buffer tube (with nut/plate), mag release - $75
MFT Minimalist stock with red/black paracord tied - $50
Rubber City lo-mass carrier with adjustable gas key - $150
Tango down BG-18 grip - $15
Spikes mid gas tube - $10
Aero stripped upper with SI ultimate dust cover - $75
Colt removable carry handle (not pictured) - $50

All prices + shipping. I'll combine where possible and make a deal if someone buys multiples items. If someone wants it all, I'll do $500 and cover shipping.





