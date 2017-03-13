AR parts - SI red-line, RCA lo-mass carrier, aero upper



Nordic Components Rifle Length Quad Rail w/ 3 packs surefire ladder covers - $100

Strike Industries Redline CH, buffer tube (with nut/plate), mag release - $75

MFT Minimalist stock with red/black paracord tied - $50

Rubber City lo-mass carrier with adjustable gas key - $150

Tango down BG-18 grip - $15

Spikes mid gas tube - $10

Aero stripped upper with SI ultimate dust cover - $75

Colt removable carry handle (not pictured) - $50



All prices + shipping. I'll combine where possible and make a deal if someone buys multiples items. If someone wants it all, I'll do $500 and cover shipping.











