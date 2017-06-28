Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
AR-15 Adjustable Stock and Pistol grip
AR-15 Adjustable Stock and Pistol grip
06-28-2017, 12:23 PM
waspocrew
Silver Member
Join Date: Mar 2014
Posts: 276
AR-15 Adjustable Stock and Pistol grip
- 6 position adjustable buttstock (milspec diameter)
- Pistol grip (with mounting hardware)
Selling together as package for $25 TYD
