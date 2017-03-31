AK Stuff

AK-47 Stuff for sale:



Picture #1:

Item 1: 3 used East European 3 magazine pouches $10 ea.

Item 2: 2 slight used East European 3 magazine pouches $12 ea.

Item 3: 1 new 1968 Chinese 5 magazine pouches $15

Item 4: 1 used East European 4 magazine pouch $10

Item 5: 1 new I.O 30 Rd magazine $12

Item 6: 3 slightly used East European 30 Rd. magazines $10 ea.

Item 7: 1 new Magpul 30 Rd. magazine $15

Item 8: 6 new Gibb Matra 30 Rd magazines $12 ea.



Picture #2:

Item 1: 2 new buttstock cleaning kits $10 ea.

Item 2: New Zastava AK hammer and trigger $10

Item 3: SPF New Zastava AK pistol grip with screw $10

Item 4: New Zastava AK slant break $10

New Tapco Raze break $15

Item 5: New Zastava AK rear sight $10

New Zastava AK mag release $7

New 11/64” gas port cleaning tool $7

Item 6: Set of front sights for AK (1Missing) $10



Shipping included in price. I accept checks and MO. Contact me with questions, possible trades, any offers or pictures. Thanks for looking.



Jerry