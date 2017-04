AK Items 3 used East European 3 magazine pouches. $8 ea



2 slight used East European 3 magazine pouches. $10 ea



2 new buttstock cleaning kits. $8 ea



1 new set of Zastava NPAP AK Firepak (hammer and trigger). $10



1 new Zastava NPAP AK 1000-meter rear sight w/o sliding riser. $8



1 new 11/64” (large) gas port cleaning tool. $7



1 new I.O. 30 Rd factory mag. $10



1 new Magpul 30 Rd. factory mag. $12



6 new Gibb’s Rifle Co. (US Made – Lifetime Warranty) 30 Rd factory mags. $10 ea



I accept checks and MO. Shipping is extra. See my other items for sale, as any purchase over $150 is free shipping. Contact me with questions, possible trades or pictures. Willing to listen to reasonable offers. Thanks for looking.



Jerry