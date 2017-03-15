Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
#
1
03-15-2017, 09:14 PM
jsergee
Junior Member
Join Date: Nov 2011
Posts: 18
AI. Ax chassis left handed LA
I got this for a build and didn't end up using it. It's a long action left handed rem 700. Comes with 1 300wm clip.
$1050.00. Obo buyer pays shipping.
