AI. Ax chassis left handed LA
Unread 03-15-2017, 09:14 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2011
Posts: 18
AI. Ax chassis left handed LA
I got this for a build and didn't end up using it. It's a long action left handed rem 700. Comes with 1 300wm clip.
$1050.00. Obo buyer pays shipping.
AI. Ax chassis left handed LA-img_1937.jpg   AI. Ax chassis left handed LA-img_1936.jpg  

